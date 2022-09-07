Bullseye Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,800 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. BlackLine accounts for about 1.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of BlackLine worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $204,000 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

