Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.53. Burford Capital shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 5,378 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BUR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,137,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $13,687,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,566 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 7.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,977,000 after purchasing an additional 798,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 799,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 707,041 shares during the period. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.