C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,303 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

