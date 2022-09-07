Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,043 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,895,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 834,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after buying an additional 423,159 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,716,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,616,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,912. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70.

