Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Takes $818,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.0% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,105,000 after buying an additional 227,519 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.49. The stock had a trading volume of 249,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

