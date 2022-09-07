Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.35. 35,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,526. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

