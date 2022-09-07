Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,508. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $492,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

