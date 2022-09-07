Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,508. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
