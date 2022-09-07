Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Calavo Growers worth $40,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 640.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 168.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVGW. StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.88. 1,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calavo Growers



Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

