Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NYSE CAL opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,955 shares of company stock worth $2,215,512. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

