Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596,203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $151,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,223,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,807,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,893,000 after buying an additional 917,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,994,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,457,000 after buying an additional 904,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

