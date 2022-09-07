Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $112.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 272.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $112,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $63.19. 58,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,801,958. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

