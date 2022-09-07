Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $96.52 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,030,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $96,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,720,720. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,509. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

