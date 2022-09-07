Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $102,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.11. 233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 1.84. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.