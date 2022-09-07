Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 11,896,414 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,908,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,896,414 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $139,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

