Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 147,673 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.44% of Sun Communities worth $92,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,233. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

