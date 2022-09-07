Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 64,791 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,560,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,791 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $174,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.