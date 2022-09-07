Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,389,376 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Comcast worth $157,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 18,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,793,159 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $84,065,000 after buying an additional 63,166 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,073,281 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,712,000 after buying an additional 310,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

