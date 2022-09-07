Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$81.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$97.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.26. The company has a market cap of C$55.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$59.03 and a one year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

