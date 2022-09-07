Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2022

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 184,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,598,546 shares.The stock last traded at $74.59 and had previously closed at $73.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

