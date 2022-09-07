Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 184,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,598,546 shares.The stock last traded at $74.59 and had previously closed at $73.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

