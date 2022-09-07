Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CWB. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.33.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE CWB traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 245,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,114. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$23.53 and a 1-year high of C$41.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.01.

Insider Activity

About Canadian Western Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,753. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.