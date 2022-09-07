Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.5% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 73,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 229,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after acquiring an additional 198,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.23. 440,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,622,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.46. The company has a market cap of $337.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

