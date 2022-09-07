Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $68.95. 245,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

