Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $26.87 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.77% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $26,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 218,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 57,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,397,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of REET traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.