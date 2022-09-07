Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 245 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,532,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.75.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,719 shares of company stock valued at $11,629,340. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $29.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,664.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,681. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,477.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,455.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

