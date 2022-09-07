Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.5% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.38. 4,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,395. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

