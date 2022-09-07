Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $721,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $80.86.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

