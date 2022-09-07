CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.61 million.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,907. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $226,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

