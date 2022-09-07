Casper (CSPR) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $154.37 million and $6.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00875519 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016167 BTC.
About Casper
Casper’s total supply is 11,127,603,682 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,988,147 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
