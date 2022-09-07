Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 712,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,671 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $158,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after buying an additional 604,819 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.21. 65,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,694. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average of $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

