Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.75. 58,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

