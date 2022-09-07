Celo Dollar Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.54 million and approximately $360,720.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00135689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036555 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,838,005 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

