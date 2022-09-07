Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.26.

Centene stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.25. 55,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

