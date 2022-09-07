Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 253,597 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 253,597 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Independence Realty Trust worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,369. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.