Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 253,597 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 253,597 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Independence Realty Trust worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,369. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Independence Realty Trust

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.