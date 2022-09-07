Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.71. 5,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,476. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $74.55 and a 12-month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

