Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.55 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,204. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

