Cetera Investment Advisers Has $14.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.67. 20,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,407. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

