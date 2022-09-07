Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,846. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

