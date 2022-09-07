Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,836 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,719,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,625,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MGK stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.82. 7,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,490. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.85 and a 200-day moving average of $206.34.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.