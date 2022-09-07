Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 36,970 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,952 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after buying an additional 519,815 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,020,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. 1,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,489. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.61.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

