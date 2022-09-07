Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,512 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.40% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $71,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.