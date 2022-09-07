Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $158.58 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 800.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.