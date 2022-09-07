Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Cheniere Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $158.58 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12.
About Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
