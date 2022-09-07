Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,096 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Chevron worth $368,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,369,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 698.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 62,291 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.03. 195,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $302.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

