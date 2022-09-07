Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.97-$2.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.07.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 43.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after acquiring an additional 202,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 21.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,936,000 after acquiring an additional 127,014 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,100.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 104,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 95,742 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80,834 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,220,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

