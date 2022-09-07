CIBC Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.27.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$123.67. 843,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,801. The firm has a market cap of C$172.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$118.24 and a 1-year high of C$149.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,229.74. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$742,229.74. Insiders have sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.