CIBC Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.27.
Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of RY stock traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$123.67. 843,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,801. The firm has a market cap of C$172.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$118.24 and a 1-year high of C$149.60.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
