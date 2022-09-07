Cindicator Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $89.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00134701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00035867 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023298 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

