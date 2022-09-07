Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.8% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after buying an additional 35,015 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 559,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 707.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 431,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 502,566 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 296,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 321,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,312,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

