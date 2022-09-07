Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 3,491 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 370,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $195.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

