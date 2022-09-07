Client First Capital LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Client First Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 53,503 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,816,368 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

