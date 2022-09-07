Client First Capital LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Client First Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 381.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,679 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.