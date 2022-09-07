CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives $197.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.25.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
CMC Materials Price Performance
Shares of CCMP opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average is $177.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00.
CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.
